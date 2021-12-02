Chicken Salad Chick Growing in Kentucky with Middletown Opening

Chicken Salad Chick announced it will be expanding in Kentucky with its newest location opening in Middletown. The new restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru, opens on Wednesday, December 8 and will be located at 12009 Shelbyville Road. This location marks the sixth Chicken Salad Chick restaurant to open in Kentucky, bringing the brand to more than 200 restaurants nationwide.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is well known for by experiencing the following giveaways and specials at the new restaurant:

Wednesday, December 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a year to our first 100 guests! The first 100 guests will be guaranteed to receive one free Large Quick Chick per month for 12 months. Additionally, one lucky guest will be randomly selected to win one free Large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks.

Thursday, December 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a Chick Tumbler.

Friday, December 10 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick meal will receive a Chick koozie and Buttercream Flower Cookie.

Saturday, December 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a Pimento Cheeseball.

Multi-unit franchise owners David Harris, Ken Greene, Rand Jones and Bart Middlebrooks of SureChick Kentucky, LLC began opening Chicken Salad Chick locations in 2015. To open their latest location in Middletown, these entrepreneurs partnered with first-time franchise owner, Laney Brittingham to combine their extensive franchising experience with Brittingham’s eight-year career managing Chicken Salad Chick locations in Columbus, Albany and St. Augustine. Brittingham joined with the Chicken Salad Chick family in 2013 and has since worked with the partners of SureChick Kentucky, LLC as District Manager of SureChick Georgia restaurants, as well as the St. Augustine, Fla. and Montgomery, Ala. locations. In line with the brand’s philanthropic efforts, the Middletown location will also be partnering with the charitable organization, Gilda’s Club, whose mission is to empower those impacted by cancer.

“Following my eight years of managing Chicken Salad Chick locations throughout Georgia and Florida, and serving as a district manager for the brand, I am thrilled to step into a new ownership role as part of the Chick team bringing this made-from-scratch, southern favorite to Middletown,” says Laney Brittingham. “We are so excited to continue growing our footprint in Kentucky and provide Chicken Salad Chick’s made-from-scratch, southern favorite to the Middletown community.”