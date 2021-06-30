Chicken Salad Chick Grows in Kentucky with Hopkinsville Opening

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. On the heels of the brand’s Paducah debut just last month, the Hopkinsville restaurant continues Chicken Salad Chick’s Kentucky development, including both corporate and franchised locations throughout the state, with an additional restaurant slated for Louisville later this year. Located at 4014 Ft. Campbell Blvd, the Hopkinsville Chick will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, July 14, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

“Just three years ago, our brand debuted our 100th restaurant and entry into Kentucky. Now, the Hopkinsville restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s fifth location in the state and comes at an exciting time as we quickly approach the opening of our 200th location later this summer,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Our brand has grown so quickly thanks to supportive communities just like Hopkinsville, where we aim to truly become a part of the neighborhood by spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others. With dedicated team members, such as our General Manager and Hopkinsville local, Nicole Poindexter, we are able to make that vision a reality, creating new Chick fans out of friends, families, and neighbors in each town.”

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, July 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Thursday, July 15 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.

Friday, July 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Saturday, July 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick will also be hosting a Friends and Family event on July 12 and July 13 from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm to kick off the Hopkinsville grand opening celebrations. Guests will get a sneak peak of the new restaurant and will receive a free meal, however, donations are welcome. All donations received during the event will benefit The Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, an organization that aims to accommodate the growing healthcare needs of communities.