Chicken Salad Chick Hires Carol Terry as VP and General Counsel

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has hired attorney Carol Terry as Vice President and General Counsel. In this newly created role, Terry joins the company’s executive team as a key business partner reporting directly to Scott Deviney, President and CEO. She will oversee all aspects of Chicken Salad Chick’s legal business as the fast-growing brand continues expanding in new and existing markets throughout the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S.

Terry has extensive in-house experience and a proven ability to provide strategic support to C-suite and business teams at global companies. She served nearly two decades at the General Electric Company in various global roles, including as General Counsel for GE Power’s Transmission and Distribution business, General Counsel for GE Power’s Services Operations business and Chief Compliance Officer for GE’s Power Services business. Following GE’s divestiture to Swiss-owned ABB, Ltd., Terry continued supporting the energy industrial segment through integration, before transitioning into private practice. Terry has also served as an Adjunct Professor of Business Law at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business over the past nine years.

“As Chicken Salad Chick continues to grow throughout the country with new company and franchise locations, we saw the need to add a high-level general counsel to our executive team. Carol’s extensive law background managing complex business and contracts with GE, as well as her private legal practice experience will add great insight to our company. Additionally, her strength of character and commitment to serving others makes her a natural fit with our company culture,” says Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.

Terry received her law degree from Mercer University and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia, where she studied Musical Theatre. She has served on the board of directors of the Women’s Energy Network and volunteers her time and talents with organizations such as Street Law, Inc., Open Hand Atlanta, Buckhead Christian Ministries, Buckhead Church, Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation.