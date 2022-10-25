Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.

Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue in December 2021. Holt is targeting the Williamsburg, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach areas with this recent development agreement.

“When I first signed as a franchisee, adding more locations to my franchise profile before my first store was even a year old was the last thing on my mind,” says Holt. “However, with the immense support I’ve received from both the Chicken Salad Chick team and the community in Hampton, I felt confident in continuing to grow with the brand. There’s no match for the quality menu and community value that Chicken Salad Chick brings, and I’m eager to continue expanding to more neighborhoods.”

The first of the six locations for Virginia Beach is slated to come summer 2023, and all six are planned to open over the next three and a half years.

“Our brand reach is continuing to spread into the Northeast, and franchise partners like Melissa Holt are a huge reason for that – sharing our enthusiasm for nationwide growth and the love of our product at the same time,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “As we continue to grow in size, so does our brand awareness, and that adds to our excitement to bring the menu items that we love to new cities for new communities to experience.”

Chicken Salad Chick also has expansion plans for Charlottesville in 2023, adding to continued expansion for the brand across the country. Earlier this year, the chicken salad concept announced signed agreements in Colorado and Chicagoland, two new markets for the brand, and explosive growth in the state of Texas.

Chicken Salad Chick’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity. Looking ahead, the brand’s development goal is to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year,