Chicken Salad Chick Keeps Growing in Tennessee with Oak Ridge Opening

Chicken Salad Chick announced its continued growth in Tennessee with a restaurant opening in Oak Ridge. Located at 1281 Oak Ridge Turnpike, the Oak Ridge restaurant will mark the brand’s third location in the Knoxville area and the 20th in the state. The Oak Ridge Chicken Salad Chick, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, August 24, by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, August 24 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, August 25 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio and a tall Chick coozie.

Thursday, August 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Friday, August 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free chicken salad scoop or sandwich card for their next visit.

Saturday, August 28 – All guests can buy two Quick Chicks and get one free all day long.

A long-time fan of Chicken Salad Chick since his days in college, multi-unit franchise owner and Tennessee native Josh Patton of Volunteer Restaurant Concepts, LLC is leading the brand’s charge in Knoxville. The young operator got his start with the company back in 2014, opening the brand’s first Tennessee restaurant in Chattanooga. Alongside Chattanooga, Patton also developed Chicken Salad Chick’s Knoxville footprint, owning and operating locations found in Kingston Pike and Maryville, now joined by Oak Ridge.

“It’s been well over a decade since I discovered the Southern hospitality and high-quality food of Chicken Salad Chick, but my enthusiasm for the brand just keeps getting stronger,” says Josh Patton. “Our guests in Knoxville have also embraced the infectious spirit of the Chick since we first came to town three years ago, allowing us to continue expanding throughout the city. Growing with Chicken Salad Chick in my home state has been a very rewarding experience and I’m looking forward to making even more memorable dining experiences for our new neighbors in Oak Ridge.”

“The Oak Ridge Chamber is thrilled to see Chicken Salad Chick’s location here become a reality,” says Christine Michaels, Chamber President & CEO. “Our first involvement with the company came from a recruiting trip in 2018 to RECon, the world's largest expo for shopping center industries worldwide, organized by the International Council of Shopping Centers. Since then, we have remained in touch to facilitate a location in Oak Ridge. We are pleased to take one of our 'most wanted' restaurants off the list.”