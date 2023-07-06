Chicken Salad Chick Landing in Fairview, Texas

Chicken Salad Chick announced its newest opening in Fairview, Texas. Located at 102 Prairie Road in Fairview Town Center, this is the 12th Chick for the Dallas-Fort Worth area following an opening in Southlake earlier this month. Local business leader Hugo Del Pozzo owns Chicken Salad Chick Fairview along with the locations in Irving, McKinney, Arlington and Frisco. He and his team will celebrate their Fairview Town Center grand opening on Wednesday, July 12th by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, Fairview guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, July 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Thursday, July 13 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, July 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Saturday, July 15 – Buy 2 large Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.

Hugo Del Pozzo of Metroplex CSC, LLC and Vice President of Operations Paul Grilli brought Chicken Salad Chick to Frisco this past March and have been looking forward to joining the great lineup of restaurants and retailers at Fairview Town Center. Del Pozzo started opening Chicks in Dallas-Fort Worth back in 2019 with his first location in Irving. A North Texas resident for over two decades, Del Pozzo is also an investor in other restaurant companies such as Pizza Patron and co-founder of Bodegas Pinea, a winery in Spain that produces some of the best wines in the world. Grilli previously worked with several company-owned Chicken Salad Chick locations in other states, so he brought a lot of brand knowledge and customer service experience with him when he joined the team. Chicken Salad Chick’s focus on fresh ingredients made from scratch every day appeals to both men, who appreciate the brand’s quality and simplicity.

“We consider it an honor every time we open a new Chicken Salad Chick and are embraced by the incredible communities that make up the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” says Hugo Del Pozzo, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Fairview. “Fairview Town Center is a premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination and the ideal match for our brand of fresh food and Southern hospitality. Paul and our Fairview crew look forward to welcoming new and devoted Chick fans to the restaurant.”

Del Pozzo and his local restaurant teams have enjoyed giving back to important causes through their businesses over the past four years. With the Fairview opening, they will be supporting Leia’s Kids as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. Leia’s Kids is a local nonprofit organization that provides emotional and financial support to children and their families who are facing childhood cancer.

Chicken Salad Chick in Fairview will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.