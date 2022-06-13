Chicken Salad Chick Launches Dill-icious Diva Flavor and Watermelon Iced Tea

Chicken Salad Chick announced the launch of its limited-time, fan-favorite Dill-icious Diva chicken salad and all new Watermelon Iced Tea. The beloved chicken salad flavor is a refreshing blend of cool, crisp cucumbers and summery dill flavors. Dill-icous Diva will be available now through August.

"We couldn't be more excited to put Dill-icious Diva back on our menu for a limited time and to introduce our new Watermelon Iced Tea this season," said Scott Deviney, Chicken Salad Chick president and CEO. "We're always looking to satisfy our customers' cravings and our latest editions are sure to do just that with made from scratch, refreshing ingredients that will help guests beat the heat this summer."

Originally crafted in 2015, the popular Dill-icious Diva was created by one of Chicken Salad Chick’s guests, Jennifer Kirkland of Tallahassee, Florida. As part of the brand's Pick a New Chick Contest, Jennifer’s bright and refreshing flavor packed full of fresh herbs and refreshing cucumbers was the clear front-runner and now fan-favorite flavor that is perfect for summertime.

Alongside Dill-icious Diva, Chicken Salad Chick is launching a brand-new summer treat- a light and replenishing Watermelon Iced Tea. An exciting addition to Chicken Salad Chick’s current drink selection of sweetened iced tea, unsweetened iced tea and natural lemonade, the new Watermelon Iced Tea is a sweet sip of summer in a glass.

Founded in Auburn, Alabama and based in Atlanta, Georgia, Chicken Salad Chick offers a fun twist on a Southern classic. Since its opening in 2008, the brand has continued to deliver a "custom fit" chicken salad experience, with a variety of fresh and original flavors to choose from, gourmet soups, flavorful side salads, signature sandwiches, and delectable desserts. A testament to its success, Chicken Salad Chick now has over 220 locations across the nation.