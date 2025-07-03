Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the appointment of Ervin Hernandez as the brand’s newest director of marketing. In this role, Hernandez will oversee both franchise and brand marketing for Chicken Salad Chick, including local store marketing and media initiatives. With more than two decades of experience driving communications and marketing strategies for top food service brands, Hernandez will play a leading role in advancing Chicken Salad Chick’s growth and local marketing efforts.

“We’re excited to welcome such a seasoned multi-unit and franchise marketing executive to help drive Chicken Salad Chick’s continued growth,” said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer of Chicken Salad Chick. “Ervin’s leadership in franchise and regional marketing, combined with his experience in digital strategy and innovation, positions him to make an immediate impact. His servant leadership style aligns perfectly with our values and will be instrumental in guiding our next phase of growth.”

Hernandez joins Chicken Salad Chick following a decade at Firehouse Subs, where he most recently served as director of field marketing, overseeing brand strategy execution across the U.S and Canada. Prior to that, Hernandez held leadership roles at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Burger King, and Domino’s, with a focus on international marketing and operations, non-traditional development, and regional marketing, respectively.

As director of marketing at Chicken Salad Chick, Hernandez will support the brand’s marketing efforts as it continues to expand to meet the needs of a growing franchise network. He will oversee franchise marketing, including local store initiatives and media strategy, and will also help manage ad fund media planning in collaboration with the executive team. Additionally, Hernandez will contribute to key cross-functional and strategic initiatives focused on driving brand growth and operational excellence.

“I’ve long admired Chicken Salad Chick not only for its unique concept and loyal following, but also for the genuine warmth and hospitality at the heart of the brand,” said Ervin Hernandez, Director of Marketing at Chicken Salad Chick. “My wife and I have been longtime fans, frequenting our neighborhood Chicks in Alpharetta and Cumming, so this role is especially meaningful. I’m thrilled to join a team that’s deeply committed to supporting its franchisees and growing with purpose. I look forward to helping build on the strong foundation already in place and welcoming even more guests into the Chick community.”