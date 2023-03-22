Chicken Salad Chick to Open in Greeley

Chicken Salad Chick is bringing the state’s first-ever location to Greeley. Opening in the Bear Paw III shopping center in Centerplace at 4144 24th Street Road, the new restaurant features a convenient drive-thru and serves a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. The local franchise owners are husband-and-wife team David and Jessica Zumbrun of NOCO Chick LLC, who have plans to open four more Northern Colorado Chick locations. To celebrate this first Greeley grand opening on Wednesday, April 5th, Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Throughout grand opening week, Greeley guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, April 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. (A Quick Chick is a grab-and-go container of any flavor of chicken salad with 4-5 servings.) Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, April 6 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Tumbler.

Friday, April 7 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Sherpa Blanket

Saturday, April 8 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag

Chicken Salad Chick Greeley co-owners David and Jessica Zumbrun met as ski instructors in Steamboat Springs two decades ago and have called Greeley home for the past five years. They were vacationing in Alabama when they first experienced Chicken Salad Chick and knew they had to bring it to Northern Colorado.

“We have owned other businesses over the years, including a restaurant. But when we walked into Chicken Salad Chick, we were immediately drawn to the brand’s unique combination of joyful, welcoming atmosphere and fresh food made from scratch every day,” said David Zumbrun. “The Chick’s guiding principles are all about spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others, which is something Jessica and I have always focused on in our personal and professional lives. We knew this would be a perfect fit for us and for this growing community.”

The Zumbruns look forward to supporting local organizations and serving Greeley with this new restaurant, which will offer local delivery and catering options. The couple gives their time to numerous nonprofit boards, including Boys & Girls Club of Weld County, Life Stories Child Advocacy and the Weld Community Foundation. David has spent the past 20 years working in real estate investment, while Jessica has been with Toyota in the corporate and retail automotive industry. She is currently the Director at McDonald Toyota in Greeley.

“Chicken Salad Chick gives David and me an opportunity to bring something we both love to Greeley,” adds Jessica Zumbrun. “There is nothing else like the Chick and the delicious comfort of chicken salad made fresh and served with gracious hospitality. You walk in and immediately want to be part of the family. We are so thrilled to be introducing our friends and neighbors to what we know will be a new favorite in Northern Colorado.”