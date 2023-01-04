Chicken Salad Chick to Open in Port Charlotte, Florida

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1799 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, Florida. In celebration of the grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Led by new franchise owners Kendal Potesta and Scott Pace, Chicken Salad Chick’s Port Charlotte location will feature outdoor patio seating. This is the third location that Potesta and Pace have opened in Southwest Florida, and three additional locations are coming soon.

During its grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests. The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free wood charcuterie board.

Thursday, Jan. 12 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick Water Bottle.

Friday, Jan. 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.

Saturday, Jan. 14 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Husband-and-wife team Potesta and Pace of P Squared Ventures are new to Chicken Salad Chick but are no strangers to owning a successful business. The Fort Myers couple share a passion for growing brands that have an outstanding reputation for customer service. Already big fans of the restaurant’s robust menu of 12 chicken salad flavors, homemade sides, soups and sandwiches, Potesta and Pace look forward to bringing a new made-from-scratch business to their Southwest Florida community.

"What better way to start the new year than to celebrate the official opening of our third restaurant with the community of Port Charlotte,” says Kendal Potesta, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in Port Charlotte. "We're incredibly grateful for all who have joined us in celebrating this exciting journey and look forward to sharing our love of fresh, flavorful food and gracious hospitality with the rest of Southwest Florida."

Chicken Salad Chick in Port Charlotte will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sundays.