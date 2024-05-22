Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its 16th North Carolina restaurant opening in Jacksonville at 1006 Hampton Inn Way. Featuring a convenient drive-thru and an outdoor patio, Chicken Salad Chick of Jacksonville is owned by the same experienced team who brought the brand’s made-from-scratch favorites to Fayetteville and Greenville. The Jacksonville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, June 5; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, June 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Thursday, June 6 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, June 7 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Small Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.

Saturday, June 8 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.

The Jacksonville Chicken Salad Chick is owned and operated by Chris Carnes and Ben Fields, along with Operating Partner Jonah Greenup. The trio opened their first Chick in Fayetteville in 2022 and just launched a Greenville location in April.

“Our team is excited to keep expanding with Chicken Salad Chick, bringing this brand’s signature focus on enriching lives and serving others to more communities in my home state of North Carolina,” says Jonah Greenup, operating partner of Chicken Salad Chick Jacksonville. “There’s so much to love about Jacksonville’s coastal culture and military connections. We waited a long time for the right site and were thrilled when this Fazoli’s building became available. Now we can’t wait to open our doors and become Jacksonville’s new go-to spot for lunch, dinner and convenient catering.”

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events, the Jacksonville restaurant is supporting CURE Childhood Cancer. Chicken Salad Chick’s Annual Giving Card and numerous other events and programs throughout the year reinforce the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation’s mission to help raise money to find a cure for cancer, as well as giving back to local food banks and food-related charities.