Chicken Salad Chick Opening in Clemmons, North Carolina

Chicken Salad Chick announced its latest opening in the Piedmont Triad with a new restaurant in Clemmons, North Carolina. Located at 3455 Gentry Lane, Chicken Salad Chick Clemmons features a drive-thru and marks the brand’s 14th location in the Tar Heel State. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 15, offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Feb. 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card, a rewards card with a $60 value that can be redeemed throughout the year. The Giving Card includes a $5 donation to the CSC Foundation made on the guests’ behalf.

Thursday, Feb. 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Friday, Feb. 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.

Saturday, Feb. 19 ­– The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Quick Chick.

The Clemmons restaurant is owned and operated by seasoned Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner Michael Umphenour of Piedmont Restaurant Group, Inc., who opened his first Chick in High Point, North Carolina, in 2020. The Greensboro native’s success as a franchise owner is backed by an education in finance and well over two decades of industry experience operating restaurants. With plans to open three additional Chicken Salad Chick locations across the Piedmont Triad over the next few years, Michael knows the brand’s made-from-scratch food and emphasis on spreading joy is a winning combination.

“Much like Chicken Salad Chick, the Village of Clemmons is known for its hospitality and Southern charm,” says Michael Umphenour. “We are thrilled to be expanding here, bringing our focus on serving others and enriching lives to a vibrant community that shares those values.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Clemmons will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.