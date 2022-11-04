Chicken Salad Chick Opening in West Little Rock, Arkansas

Chicken Salad Chick announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in West Little Rock, Arkansas. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick’s sixth restaurant in Arkansas and third in the Little Rock area, following an opening in North Little Rock last May. Located at 17400 Chenal Parkway, Chicken Salad Chick West Little Rock features a drive-thru and patio seating. The new restaurant celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Cutting Board.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Friday, Nov. 18 – Buy 2 Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.

Saturday, Nov. 19 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.

Emily Gray and business partner Hudson Sandefur of Little Rocking Chick, LLC are the multi-unit franchising duo behind Chicken Salad Chick’s expansion in Little Rock. The two met when Gray was working as a corporate trainer for the brand and Sandefur was opening several Chick locations across Mississippi and Tennessee. Pairing her background in education and inside knowledge of the brand with his previous ownership experience has been a recipe for success as the two focus on leading a business that can spread positive change and enrich the Little Rock communities where they develop.

“Hudson and I opened our first Chicken Salad Chick together in June 2020, and the Benton community really supported us throughout all of the pandemic challenges that came with that timing,” said Emily Gray. “We are forever grateful for those guests and our amazing team members who share our passion for service. It’s been an honor to keep growing this business, expanding into North Little Rock and now this new location on the west side of our great city.”

Gray added, “My first experience working with Chicken Salad Chick in college was also when I fell in love with the feeling of joy and opportunity each restaurant exudes. Chicken salad is a beloved staple that people turn to for celebration and for comfort. Our teams take a lot of pride in preparing these fresh ingredients by hand and making someone’s day with a smile and a delicious meal. We can’t wait to open our doors in West Little Rock.”