Chicken Salad Chick Opens 29th Alabama Location

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced the debut of its 29th Alabama location with an opening in Fairhope. Situated at 19690 Greeno Road, Chicken Salad Chick Fairhope will welcome guests with a spacious patio and convenient drive-thru. This is the sixth Chick for local owners Misty and Peter Whitehead, who have spent the past 10 years spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others with the beloved Alabama-born brand throughout Mobile and surrounding Baldwin Counties. The Fairhope community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Fairhope guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Aug. 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free 40-oz Chick Tumbler with handle and straw.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, Sept. 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chick Tervis Tumbler.

Saturday, Sept. 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick meal receive a free Chick meal on their next visit.

Misty Whitehead opened her first Mobile-area Chicken Salad Chick in Hillcrest in 2013, followed by locations on Old Shell Road and in Government Plaza, as well as in Daphne. She partnered with her husband, Peter, to expand into Gulf Shores and Saraland, and now the couple is thrilled to bring the Chick’s flavorful, made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites to Fairhope.

“Peter and I love being part of the day-to-day of our restaurants, getting to know our guests and helping to put smiles on their faces,” says Misty Whitehead. “We have really been looking forward to opening in Fairhope, with its Southern charm, beauty and hospitality. It’s a perfect fit for Chicken Salad Chick’s focus on service from the heart.”

The Whiteheads and their local restaurant teams enjoy giving back to important causes. With the Fairhope opening, they will be supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Mobile as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. RMHC of Mobile is a safe haven for families whose children are receiving life-saving medical treatment in nearby hospitals. Misty has served on the board of directors of the organization for many years, donating her time and talents as well as making donations through fundraisers with the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation.

Chicken Salad Chick in Fairhope will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.