Chicken Salad Chick Opens in Bloomington, Illinois

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced the opening of its newest Illinois location in Bloomington. This marks the brand’s fifth restaurant in the state and the second for local franchise owner Yonas Hagos, who also owns the Chick in East Peoria. Located at 506 IAA Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Bloomington boasts a drive-thru and a spacious dining room for 80 guests. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on May 23; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Bloomington guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, May 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, May 24 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special on their next visit.

Thursday, May 25 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

Friday, May 26 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

Saturday, May 27 - The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.

The Bloomington restaurant is owned and operated by Yonas Hagos of DLH Chicken Salad EP, who first joined the Chicken Salad Chick family in 2020 with the opening of the East Peoria location. Hagos has made a remarkable journey from the Sudan refugee camp of his childhood to fulfilling a lifelong dream of business ownership. Prior to his franchising career, he enlisted in the military following 9/11. Hagos completed tours in Germany, Kuwait, and Iraq, earning a Purple Heart for his brave service. Today, he is focused on his passion for service in the hospitality industry. In addition to the Chick, he owns multiple locations of Dunkin’, Arby’s and Smoothie King throughout central Illinois.

“I am thrilled to be growing with Chicken Salad Chick in the state where my love for foodservice began as a hardworking teenager in Wheaton,” says Yonas Hagos, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Bloomington. “The focus on spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others can be felt the moment you walk through our doors. It’s what drew me to the Chick in the first place. The East Peoria community has embraced our flavorful, made-from-scratch chicken salad and Southern charm, and I am confident that the people of Bloomington will equally enjoy this beloved brand.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Bloomington will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.