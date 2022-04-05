Chicken Salad Chick Opens in Bradenton, Florida

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Bradenton, Florida. Following the brand’s expansion in Wellington last year, the brand has 30 locations in the state, with plans to open additional stores in Wesley Chapel and Estero later this year. Located at 5434 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Chicken Salad Chick Bradenton will celebrate its grand opening on April 5 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year, with the next 99 guests receiving one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, April 6– The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.

Thursday, April 7– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Cutting Board.

Friday, April 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Water Bottle.

Saturday, April 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.

The Bradenton restaurant is owned and operated by first-time franchisee Karen Jordan of Manasota Chick, LLC. Jordan was first introduced to the brand back in 2018 while on vacation in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, she began researching opportunities outside of the corporate world and took a deeper look into franchising with Chicken Salad Chick. She quickly recognized the company’s track record for success and family-centered brand values similar to her own - such as the passion for enriching lives and serving others - and decided to join the Chick family.

“As the former Director of Field Training and a Franchise Business Consultant for Golden Corral, I gained a lot of knowledge about the restaurant industry that I knew I could apply to my own business. The pandemic gave me the time and motivation to start making that dream a reality,” said Karen Jordan. “While searching for concepts that would best fit me and what I was looking for in a culture, I kept coming back to Chicken Salad Chick. Today, I’m thrilled to call myself a Chick owner and can’t wait to serve the Bradenton community with our delicious made-from-scratch recipes and welcoming atmosphere.”