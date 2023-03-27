Chicken Salad Chick Opens Corporate Store in Athens, Alabama

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest company-owned location in Athens, Alabama. Marking the fast casual chicken salad brand’s 28th restaurant in the state where it was founded, Chicken Salad Chick Athens is located at 22175 U.S. Highway 72 East. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, March 29th, when the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, Athens guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, March 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Thursday, March 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, March 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Saturday, April 1 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.

“Chicken Salad Chick got its start in Alabama 15 years ago, and we are proud to have grown throughout the state. The friendly, small-town atmosphere in Athens is the perfect fit for our made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites served from the heart,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We look forward to feeding our guests with Quick Chicks on the go or welcoming them into our dining room for fresh food and lively conversation. Either way, we’re here to enrich the community and spread the joy of Chicken Salad Chick.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Athens will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.