Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening its 23rd location in Tennessee with a company-owned spot in Clarksville. Located at 2276 Trenton Road, the 2,800-square foot restaurant will welcome guests with a convenient drive-thru. The Clarksville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, June 26; the first 100 guests at 10 a.m. that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Clarksville guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, June 26 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. All active-duty military, first responders and Veterans also receive 10 percent off their purchases all day.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. All active-duty military, first responders and Veterans also receive 10 percent off their purchases all day. Thursday, June 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler. Friday, June 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Bamboo Cutting Board.

– The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Bamboo Cutting Board. Saturday, June 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Chicken Salad Chick first came to Tennessee in 2014 and has grown steadily ever since with a mix of franchise and company restaurants. General Manager Randee Worthington is thrilled to be bringing the brand’s focus on enriching lives and serving others to Clarksville so locals like her don’t have to drive to Hopkinsville anymore to get their Chick fix. With the new location’s proximity to Fort Campbell, the Chicken Salad Chick team is also excited to offer a 10 percent Hero discount for all active-duty military, first responders and Veterans on grand opening day and every day.

“We are ready to throw open the doors and start spreading the joy of our brand in Clarksville,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Chicken Salad Chick keeps growing in Tennessee because of the community support we receive with each opening and the amazing guests who come to depend on us for a delicious lunch, dinner, Quick Chick on the go or catering for their event. We can’t wait to share our made-from-scratch favorites with new and loyal fans in Clarksville.”

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events in Clarksville, Chicken Salad Chick will be supporting Manna Café Ministries, which offers hunger relief programs, material provisions, shelter, casework services, and other vital resources to people in Montgomery and Stewart Counties. Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the company also raises funds for organizations throughout the year to fight childhood cancer and support local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in Clarksville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.