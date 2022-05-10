Chicken Salad Chick Opens Drive-Thru in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Chicken Salad Chick announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in North Little Rock, Arkansas, which will feature a drive-thru. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick’s fifth restaurant in Arkansas and second in the Little Rock area. Following the North Little Rock opening, the brand will continue its development in the area with a restaurant slated for West Little Rock later this year. Located at 3901 Warden Road, Chicken Salad Chick North Little Rock will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 11, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, May 11 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.

Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Thursday, May 12 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 6pm to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Friday, May 13 – All day long, guests can enjoy buy two large Quick Chicks, get one free.

Saturday, May 14 – All day long, guests who purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

Spearheading the Little Rock-area development are multi-unit franchise owners Emily Gray and Hudson Sandefur of North Little Rocking Chick. LLC. The duo began their business journey together in 2020 after debuting the brand’s first Little Rock restaurant in Benton. Quickly gaining the support and encouragement of their community, Gray and Sandefur made it their mission to continue spreading the joy that is Chicken Salad Chick by opening restaurants all throughout Little Rock, starting with their North Little Rock restaurant. The duo’s commitment to bettering their community and providing excellent service continues to be an integral part of their business success, proven by their recent accolade of the Spirit of the Chick award presented by Chicken Salad Chick.

“We aim to be the bright spot in our guests’ day,” says Gray. “With so much going on in the world around us, we’re committed to always serving guests with a smile, creating meals that suit a variety of palates and being a warm, inviting place to enjoy a meal. We constantly remind our teams that when they come to work, they’re doing so much more than serving chicken salad- they’re uplifting their community. We can’t wait to continue growing our Little Rock Chick family and have them fall in love with CSC just as we did.”

Chicken Salad Chick North Little Rock will also be hosting a Friends and Family event to kick off its grand opening celebrations. During the event, the restaurant will be accepting donations for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.