Chicken Salad Chick Opens in Lake Jackson, Texas

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Lake Jackson, Texas, which will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating area. This marks the brand’s 11th Houston-area location and third restaurant from franchise owners Kim and Clarke Hayes, who opened Chicken Salad Chick Pearland in 2020 and expanded to Pasadena this past January. Located at 101 Winding Way, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Jackson will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, June 15th by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, June 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, June 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Friday, June 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Saturday June 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.

Multi-unit franchise owners Kim and Clarke Hayes of H7 EATS, LLC own and operate the new Lake Jackson Chick. Graduates of Texas A&M and Houston locals, both have career backgrounds in sales and are passionate about customer service. They were thrilled to discover the Chicken Salad Chick business opportunity, quickly embracing the brand’s culture and emphasis on flavorful, made-from-scratch food served from the heart. Expanding their business and becoming further ingrained in their Houston-area communities over these past two years has been an exciting accomplishment.

“We are blown away by the enthusiasm and support of our guests each time we open a new restaurant,” says Kim Hayes. “Chicken Salad Chick is such a special combination of food, family and community, and we love being able to serve our neighbors and know we are providing delicious meals made fresh every day.”