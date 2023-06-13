Chicken Salad Chick Opens New DFW Location in Southlake

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest Dallas-Fort Worth location in Southlake. It is owned by John and Meggie Schissler, who were pioneers of the brand in 2016 when they opened the very first Texas location in Fort Worth. They now have a total of seven Chicks throughout the metro area. Chicken Salad Chick Southlake is located at 2101 E Southlake Blvd. near Kimball Avenue. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, June 20; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Southlake guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, June 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, June 21 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Thursday, June 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Crossbody Bag.

Friday, June 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chick Trio on their next visit.

Husband-and-wife duo John and Meggie Schissler have flourished right along with their business, growing their family and community involvement alongside their Chicken Salad Chick restaurants. Their six other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include Alliance, Hurst, Montgomery Plaza, Ridglea Village, Burleson and Midlothian. A Dallas native, Meggie Schissler’s career started in Chicken Salad Chick’s corporate office as a marketing assistant. After watching the brand expand rapidly in the Southeast, she and John seized the opportunity to move back to Texas and be the first to share the Chick experience in Meggie’s home state. Today there are close to 30 Chicks throughout Texas, and the Schisslers are proud of what they helped start.

“When we decided to take the leap into bringing Chicken Salad Chick home to Texas, John and I had fallen in love with the idea of owning a small business and making a difference in the community,” says Meggie Schissler, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Southlake. “Providing jobs to our employees and Chick hospitality to our guests has been even more rewarding than we imagined. We can’t wait to open our doors to Southlake, serving our made-from-scratch, Southern-style favorites to more loyal fans and newcomers to the brand.”

The Schisslers have also enjoyed giving back to important causes through their businesses over the years. With their Southlake opening, they will be supporting Metroport Meals on Wheels as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events.