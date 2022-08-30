Chicken Salad Chick Opens New Houston Location

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest Houston-area restaurant at 5310 Weslayan St. in West University Place. This brings the brand’s total to 12 in the metro area and is the third Chick for franchise owners Ronald and Kathleen Ram of Houston CSC LLC. Chicken Salad Chick West University will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 13 by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Sept. 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler

Thursday, Sept. 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free dessert.

Friday, Sept. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler

Saturday, Sept. 17 - All day long, purchase a Chick Special and receive a promo code for bonus points and a Free Scoop reward in the Chicken Salad Chick app.

The Rams got their start in franchising with Pizza Patron, owning 10 locations across Texas. They opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Katy in 2019, following with a second in 2020. They believe whole-heartedly in the brand’s mission to serve others and have really enjoyed becoming part of the communities they serve. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Rams donated more than 400 meals to first responders and health care workers at local hospitals. They have also been hosting pop-up lunches around town to serve fans who have been anxiously waiting for this West University restaurant to open.

“We love the small-town atmosphere that West University provides right in the midst of the action in Houston,” says Kathleen Ram. “Our newest location is centrally located for work, school, retail and fun. It’s the ideal spot for on-the-go professionals and families looking for delicious food made with fresh ingredients every day. We can’t wait to serve our flavorful varieties of chicken salad and sides to this community.”