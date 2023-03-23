Chicken Salad Chick Opens New Store in Brooksville, Florida

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced the opening of its newest Florida location in Brooksville. This marks the brand’s 35th restaurant in Florida and the fifth for local franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, who also own Chicks in Palm Harbor, Seminole, Trinity and St. Petersburg. Located at 13659 Tundra Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Brooksville boasts a drive-thru and a large, covered patio. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on March 29; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Brooksville guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, March 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Thursday, March 30 - The first 50 guests to purchase a meal will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Friday, March 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.

Saturday, April 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Cooler.

Paul and Linsay Rohr of Simply Southern Pinellas Group, LLC have been serving their communities in central Florida and along the state’s west coast since 2016, when they opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Palm Harbor. Along with over a dozen varieties of freshly made chicken salad, it was the brand’s focus on enriching lives and serving others that initially attracted the couple to the Chick. Paul is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and each year he and Linsay raise money in their restaurants for the Folds of Honor Foundation. To-date, they have donated over $75,000 to the organization. During grand opening week in Brooksville, there will be a donation station available for guests to contribute to the cause.

“Chicken Salad Chick is built on Southern hospitality, and we know our newest restaurant is going to fit right in with Brooksville’s rich history and the Old World charm of Cortez Boulevard,” says Paul Rohr, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Brooksville. “Linsay and I can’t wait to open our doors and have the opportunity to serve our fresh, made-from-scratch menu to a whole new community of friends and neighbors. We are especially excited about the spacious covered patio, which seats 36 and will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a delicious meal with their Chick favorites.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Brooksville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.