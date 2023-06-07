Chicken Salad Chick Opens New Texas Restaurant in Amarillo

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest Texas location in Amarillo. Located at 2620 Wolflin Ave., this new restaurant is led by first-time Chick owner Laura Garrison and is the first in the state’s Northwestern Panhandle region. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, June 13; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Amarillo guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, June 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, June 14 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Thursday, June 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

Friday, June 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special receive a FREE Chick Special on their next visit.

Saturday, June 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase 2 large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.

Laura Garrison of Salade de Poulet Foods has a background in the restaurant industry and considers herself in the people business. As the owner of multiple nearby Taco Bell locations, she believes this outlook has allowed her to become a successful small business leader by developing meaningful relationships in the communities she serves. Garrison is looking forward to bringing Chicken Salad Chick to her hometown of Amarillo, a place she’s deeply passionate about and knows will welcome the brand and its mission of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. In fact, as part of the restaurant’s pre-opening Friends & Family events, Chicken Salad Chick Amarillo is supporting Downtown Women’s Center, a local organization providing food, shelter and other services to women and children in need.

“This area of Texas is a great market for Chicken Salad Chick. To me, chicken salad brings memories of going to the lake or beach or on a great road trip and taking chicken salad to eat along the way,” says Laura Garrison, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Amarillo. “These are also the stories I’ve been hearing daily as we’ve prepared for our opening. Everyone has a certain way they like it prepared, and Chicken Salad Chick has 12 fresh, flavorful varieties, all made from scratch every day.”

Garrison is thrilled to be growing as a female business owner with a company that values leaders like her. “I believe it’s essential to surround yourself with people that lift you up both personally and professionally. I’m happy to have found those people within Chicken Salad Chick, a brand with a large and supportive female presence,” adds Garrison.