Chicken Salad Chick Opens in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Rock Hill, South Carolina that will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating area. This marks the 11th restaurant in the state, following the reopening of the Mount Pleasant location in October. Located at 760 Herlong Avenue, the Rock Hill restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, November 16 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, November 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a year to the first 100 guests! The first 100 guests will receive one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months.

Wednesday, November 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive their next Chick Special for free on their next visit.

Thursday, November 18 – All day long, Chick fans can enjoy buy two Quick Chicks, get one free.

Friday, November 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick special will receive a free Chick cooler.

Continuing the expansion of Chicken Salad Chick in the Carolinas are multi-unit franchise owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality, LLC. The two opened their first Chicken Salad Chick in Greenville in 2013 and have since grown the brand opening 13 locations across North and South Carolina. Beville and Singleton had been longtime patrons of Chicken Salad Chick, each having previous careers in sales and marketing and time spent as stay-at-home moms before joining the brand. When they had the opportunity to meet with Chicken Salad Chick’s founder, Stacy Brown, they felt connected to the brand’s mission of “spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others” and were inspired to take a leap of faith and join the Chicken Salad Chick family.

“Michelle and I are so excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Rock Hill as our love for Chicken Salad Chick just keeps growing,” says Julie Beville. “From our first location in Greenville to now opening and operating our 13th restaurant in the Carolinas, we have treasured getting to know the Chick fans in each community and bringing them our made from scratch chicken salad. We believe Chicken Salad Chick is a perfect fit to Rock Hill’s historic charm and Southern culture, and we look forward to creating a space where friends and family can gather together over a fresh meal, whether they choose dine-in or on-the-go.”