Chicken Salad Chick Opens in San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick’s 24th restaurant in Texas and first in the San Antonio market, with another slated to open later next month. Located in the Stone Oak neighborhood at 22831 N US Hwy 281 and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick San Antonio will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Feb. 8 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Thursday, Feb. 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, Feb. 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Small Chick Cooler.

Saturday, Feb. 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler perfect for packing Chick favorites on the go.

Spearheading Chicken Salad Chick’s San Antonio development are franchise industry veterans James Oberg and George Shaw of South Texas Chick, LTD. This local duo shares a decades-long background in the restaurant industry as well as a passion for hospitality. Their shared enthusiasm for serving quality food and engaging with guests has motivated both men throughout their careers. With almost 20 years of experience owning multiple Freddy’s restaurants, Oberg and Shaw recognized a great opportunity to bring Chicken Salad Chick to their hometown.

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique concept to San Antonio. In fact, we love Chicken Salad Chick so much, we already have our second location in Westover Hills opening in just a few weeks and have plans for more,” says Oberg. “The brand sets itself apart with its made from scratch menu, core values focused on enriching the community and commitment to serving guests. The Chick truly is one of a kind, and we know our friends and neighbors will love having this new dining option in Stone Oak.”

As part of its focus on enriching the community, Chicken Salad Chick San Antonio will be raising funds for The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, CHRISTUS Health during a Friends & Family pre-opening event.