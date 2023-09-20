Chicken Salad Chick Opens Second Louisville-Area Restaurant

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced its second location in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with an opening in Fern Creek. Situated at 7706 Bardstown Road in the Cedar Creek shopping center, Chicken Salad Chick Fern Creek will welcome guests with a spacious dining room and patio. This is the ninth Chick overall for these local owners, who opened their first Louisville restaurant in Middletown almost two years ago. The Fern Creek community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 3rd; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Fern Creek guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Oct. 3 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free 40-oz Chick Tumbler with handle and straw.

Thursday, Oct. 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, Oct. 6 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Large Quick Chick on their next visit.

Multi-unit franchise owners David Harris, Ken Greene, Rand Jones, Ed James, and Bart Middlebrooks of SureChick Kentucky, LLC began opening Chicken Salad Chick locations in 2015. They are bringing their second Kentucky Chick to Fern Creek alongside Operator Laney Brittingham to combine their extensive ownership experience with Brittingham's 10-year career managing Chicken Salad Chick restaurants. After moving to Louisville to open the Middletown location in 2021, she has been spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others in the market for two years now and is looking forward to expanding in Fern Creek.

“We love the day-to-day operations of the restaurant and putting smiles on the faces of the people who walk through our doors. Whether that be new guests, our regulars or team members, we want to serve others through the love of chicken salad,” says Laney Brittingham. “We are so grateful for all the support we have received in Middletown and the opportunity to grow our footprint in Kentucky with Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch, Southern favorites. We’re eager to share our passion for service with this opening in Fern Creek, where many of our Middletown employees and guests live. It's a wonderful, family-centered community that is growing quickly.”

This restaurant group enjoys giving back to important causes. With the Fern Creek opening, they will be supporting Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. The first cancer support community of its kind in the area, Gilda’s Club has the unique mission of ensuring those affected by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. This cause goes hand-in-hand with Chicken Salad Chick’s mission to help raise money to find a cure for cancer through its Foundation.

Chicken Salad Chick in Fern Creek will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.