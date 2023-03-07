Chicken Salad Chick Opens Second San Antonio Location

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced the grand opening of its second San Antonio, Texas, location. Owned by the same experienced franchising team that introduced the brand to San Antonio last month in Stone Oak, the newest Chicken Salad Chick is located at 9610 State Highway 151 Access Road, Suite 101 in Westover Hills. Chicken Salad Chick Westover Hills will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, March 8 by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, March 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. Guests may arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only. Thursday, March 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase at least one large Quick Chick will receive a free Small Chick Cooler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase at least one large Quick Chick will receive a free Small Chick Cooler. Friday, March 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag. Saturday, March 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two or more large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Chick Cooler.





Franchise industry veterans James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle and George Shaw of South Texas Chick are behind Chicken Salad Chick’s San Antonio development. This Westover Hills location is the second of eight Chick restaurants the trio plans to bring to their hometown over the next several years. After owning multiple Freddy’s over the last two decades, this group has a deep knowledge of and appreciation for serving their communities with genuine hospitality and quality food.

“As Chicken Salad Chick grows throughout Texas and further west, the brandnever loses sight of its core values to spread joy and enrich the community. After just a few weeks of having our doors open in Stone Oak, we have already seen these values in action. We can’t wait to introduce more of our San Antonio neighbors to our fresh ingredients and made-from-scratch daily flavors,” says Jeff Rochelle, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in San Antonio.

As part of its focus on enriching the community, Chicken Salad Chick Westover Hills will be raising funds for The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation, CHRISTUS Health during a Friends & Family pre-opening event.