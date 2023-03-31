Chicken Salad Chick Opens Store in Leland, North Carolina

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced the opening of its newest North Carolina location in Leland. This marks the brand’s 12th restaurant in North Carolina and the second for local franchise owners Shane and Haley Pinder, who opened their first Chick in Wilmington in 2019. Located in the Olde Waterford Way shopping center at 503 Olde Waterford Way at Highway 17, Chicken Salad Chick Leland boasts a drive-thru and patio. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on April 12; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Leland guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, April 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. An early arrival is highly recommended to secure a place in line; the restaurant team will begin assigning numbers to guests in line at 8 a.m.

Thursday, April 13 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

Friday, April 14 – The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive a free commemorative Chicken Salad Chick cup and free drink with their meal.

Saturday, April 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick cutting board.

Shane and Haley Pinder of Coastal Chicks, LLC opened their first Chick in Wilmington in November 2019 after relocating to the area from their long-term home in Virginia. The Pinder family fell in love with Wilmington’s close-knit community and hoped to contribute in a bigger way, which is when they were introduced to the Chicken Salad Chick franchise. With a mutual attraction to the brand’s mission of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others, the Pinders are thrilled to be doing just that in the Wilmington community with the addition of their second location.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received in Wilmington and are eager to share our passion for service with the opening of our Chick in Leland. It’s a wonderful, family-centered community and one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina,” explains Haley Pinder, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Leland. “We have enjoyed getting to know our guests and working alongside our staff to serve them, and we are excited to continue our journey with a brand that values faith and family, while providing everyone’s favorite fresh, made-from-scratch menu items to Brunswick County.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Leland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.