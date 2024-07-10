Chicken Salad Chick is partnering with Coca-Cola for an Olympic themed promotion and a trip to Paris giveaway in celebration of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Starting July 1st through August 10th, guests who purchase a beverage can enter for a chance to win a free trip to Paris or exclusive Coca-Cola and Olympic Games merchandise. With each drink purchase, guests can scan the QR code on Chicken Salad Chick’s special edition drink cups to enter to win. The grand prize consists of a 4-day, 3-night trip for the winner and one guest with roundtrip airfare and hotel accomodations.* Guests may scan for additional entry each time they purchase a beverage, with one entry counted per guest per day, through the dates of the promotion.

“We’re thrilled to envelop our guests in the spirit of the 2024 Olympic Games through our partnership with Coca-Cola, and we’re excited to give one lucky winner a free trip to Paris,” says Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicken Salad Chick. “And even more, we can’t wait to cheer for Team USA and highlight incredible athletes competing this Summer.”

To further showcase its support for Team USA, Chicken Salad Chick is featuring athletes Anna Hall of Team USA Track and Field and Brooke Rabatou of Team USA Climbing in its in-store and branded content to inspire its guests and create even more engagement around the 2024 summer games.

“The best part of being on Team USA is getting to represent your country on the biggest stage and competing against people from all over the world,” says Anna Hall, Team USA Track and Field. “There’s really nothing like putting on the USA uniform and walking into a stadium to compete for the chance to bring home a medal for your country.”