Chicken Salad Chick Plans Growth in Greater Greene County

Chicken Salad Chick announced the signing of a two-unit franchise deal for the Greater Greene County area. This news builds on Chicken Salad Chick’s aggressive Midwest development goal to bring 50 locations to the Midwest within the next four years via strategic franchise partnerships, with seven locations specifically planned for the state of Missouri.

Long-time Springfieldians Mike and Kelly Parker will introduce the chicken salad concept to Greater Greene County residents, with their first location slated for a spring 2022 opening.

The Parkers bring years of extensive restaurant and financial experience to the franchise system. Previously a VP of Retail Operations at Krispy Kreme Corporate, Mike owned four franchise locations, while Kelly has a career background in finance. The Parkers were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick through a friend who would bring them chicken salad back from Tennessee. After doing a lot of research into the franchise opportunity, they decided to sign on for two locations of their own.

“Springfield is the perfect location for Chicken Salad Chick,” says Mike Parker. “The concept is unique for the market, and we’re confident that the greater Springfield community will love the quality, variety of flavors and offerings just as much as we do. The culture and values within the Chicken Salad Chick brand of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others aligned with our own values, and we are excited to help bring the phenomenal product into our local community.”

Currently, Chicken Salad Chick has two Missouri locations open in Chesterfield and Creve Coeur, with plans to bring an additional seven locations to the state over the next four years. Looking to become the chicken salad concept of choice throughout Missouri and the Midwest as they continue to capitalize on the brand’s opportunity for expansion.

“It’s wonderful for us to see the brand’s momentum growing across Missouri,” adds Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Mike and Kelly Parker are a great culture fit for us, which is first and foremost. They will add value to our brand – with Mike’s vast knowledge of the restaurant industry and Kelly’s strong business skills and connections in the community – they are a powerhouse couple and we are honored that they chose to join our franchise family.”