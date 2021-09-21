Chicken Salad Chick Plots Aggressive Expansion in Midwest

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announces aggressive franchise expansion plans for the Midwest. The fast-growing brand has mapped out development goals to add 50 locations to the pipeline for the Midwest in the next four years via strategic franchise partnerships.

These development goals build on the tremendous growth Chicken Salad Chick has experienced this year, with 17 signed agreements year-to-date and 40 locations projected to open by year-end. In addition to this impressive development, Chicken Salad Chick is reporting a +17.1% increase over 2019.

The Midwest proves to be an attractive franchise development region for the brand with 15 thriving restaurants across Illinois, Indiana Missouri and Ohio, and a wide selection of open territories. Chicken Salad Chick is seeking qualified single and multi-unit franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit and experience in the restaurant, business or a relevant industry to expand in these additional Midwest markets:

Illinois – Upwards of 15 restaurants in Springfield, Champaign and Chicago suburbs

Indiana – 10 restaurants in Lafayette, Fort Wayne and South Bend

Iowa – 12 restaurants in Des Moines, Ames, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Davenport, Iowa City

Kansas – Up to nine restaurants in North Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan/Junction City, North Kansas City, Olathe, Topeka, Wichita

Missouri – Seven restaurants in the North Kansas City, Cape Girardeau communities

Nebraska – Up to eight restaurants in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island

Ohio – 20 restaurants across Akron, Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown

Kickstarting Midwest development efforts is a signed agreement in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, slated for a Spring 2022 opening. Additionally, the brand has announced signed agreements across Missouri– in Springfield, Columbia and Jefferson City, Missouri and an upcoming agreement in Aurora and Macedonia, Ohio.

“Growing our presence across the Midwest is an exciting chapter for our growth story as we break into untapped markets with new franchise partners,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Our initial success throughout the region tells us that now is an opportune time to build on that foundation, and we look forward to working with enthusiastic franchise partners who align with our mission. We have aggressive growth goals for the next five years, and plan to break into the tight-knit, community-centric cities across the Midwest where we know our concept with thrive.”

Chicken Salad Chick recently opened its 200th store, and the brand’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2021, respectively. The brand was also highlighted as one of Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2020 and took home Franchise Times’ highly competitive Deal of the Year Award for Brentwood Associates’ acquisition of fast casual concept in November 2019.

Looking ahead, the brand’s development goal is to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.