Chicken Salad Chick Raises $420K to Support Food Charities

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the results of its 2021 Giving Card program, raising over $420,000 to support local food charities and cancer research. Thanks to the generosity of guests across all of its restaurants, the brand is donating $315,000 to food banks in Chicken Salad Chick markets across the country. Additionally, the company recently presented CURE Childhood Cancer with a check for $105,771 to support the organization’s research efforts.

The Giving Card represents the brand’s largest charitable initiative each year through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation and has raised almost $1.5 Million for local charities over the past five years through this initiative alone. Beginning November through December each year, the card can be purchased for $5 and used to redeem rewards valued at $60 throughout the year at any Chicken Salad Chick location.

“We continue to be amazed by the generosity of our Chick communities and appreciate how they have joined us in our mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others,” says Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “This year, in addition to giving 75% of Giving Card proceeds to worthy food-related organizations in every local market we serve, we are thrilled to support Atlanta-based CURE in their efforts to fund new research in the fight against childhood cancer.”

Chicken Salad Chick was first introduced to CURE Childhood Cancer by Savannah-area franchise owners Tim and Kelly Paslawski, who supported the organization locally. While CSC’s Atlanta restaurants have been supporting CURE through donated meals CURE serves to patients and caregivers at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the company is now announcing a larger partnership – including the annual Giving Card program - through the CSC Foundation.

CURE Childhood Cancer CEO Kristin Connor adds, “We are so proud and grateful to be partners with Chicken Salad Chick. This donation and our expanded partnership give hope to the families we serve and funds progress towards safer, more effective treatment.”

The continued success of the Giving Card comes as the CSC Foundation grows. Founders Stacy and Kevin Brown knew the restaurant would provide an opportunity to make a positive impact in many people’s lives. In 2014 they created the CSC Foundation following Kevin Brown’s cancer diagnosis, and today the Foundation is focused on two initiatives: feeding the hungry and fighting cancer. The CSC Foundation welcomed five new members joining Scott Deviney on the Foundation’s board in March. Two are current franchise owners with the brand, and three are prominent Atlanta residents with strong ties to the medical and business communities in the city.

· Scott Beville, CSC franchise owner with 17 restaurants throughout North and South Carolina.

· Justin Farmer, nightly news anchor for Atlanta’s ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

· Michelle Juneau, MD, board-certified dermatologist with Dermatology Consultants in Atlanta.

· Shannon Kahn, MD, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta and attending physician at Emory Proton Therapy Center.

· Misty Whitehead, CSC franchise owner of five restaurants in the Mobile, Alabama, market and surrounding Baldwin Counties.

“It’s an honor to continue Kevin Brown’s legacy and work with these dedicated board members to impact the lives of families and people in need through the CSC Foundation. There’s no limit to the good we can do in and for our communities when we tap into the Chicken Salad Chick passion for serving from the heart,” adds Deviney.