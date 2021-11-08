Chicken Salad Chick Releases 'Deck the Holly' Holiday Flavor

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual restaurant with a menu that features over 12 chicken salad variations, has just launched its exclusive holiday flavor – only available for a limited time. Appropriately named Deck the Holly, this holiday chicken salad takes Chicken Salad Chick cult-favorite, Holly Jalapeno, and adds cranberry for the perfect festive blend of sweet and spicy for the Christmas season!

This limited time flavor is great for a side dish, gourmet appetizer or main course. Below are some creative ways consumers can use Deck the Holly at home: