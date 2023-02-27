Chicken Salad Chick Releases Southwest Senorita Flavor

Chicken Salad Chicken released Southwest Senorita, which it calls a fiesta of flavor with the perfect combination of chipotle and bell peppers, roasted corn, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Customers can order the flavor at 220 restaurants in 17 states. Served as a scoop or on a sandwich, Southwest Senorita is available from March to May, made from scratch daily.

Perfecto for Cinco de Mayo, lovers of chicken salad can enjoy a unique party snack with this LTO (limited-time offer) flavor.