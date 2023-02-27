    Chicken Salad Chick Releases Southwest Senorita Flavor

    Industry News | February 27, 2023

    Chicken Salad Chicken released Southwest Senorita, which it calls a fiesta of flavor with the perfect combination of chipotle and bell peppers, roasted corn, and sun-dried tomatoes. 

    Customers can order the flavor at 220 restaurants in 17 states. Served as a scoop or on a sandwich, Southwest Senorita is available from March to May, made from scratch daily.

    Perfecto for Cinco de Mayo, lovers of chicken salad can enjoy a unique party snack with this LTO (limited-time offer) flavor. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

    read more