Chicken Salad Chick Set to Open 12th Louisiana Location in Lake Charles

Chicken Salad Chick announced the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests. The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests may arrive early for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler

Thursday, Nov. 3 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.

Friday, Nov. 4 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

Saturday, Nov. 5 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.

Long-time Louisiana residents, Cindy and Claiborne Self of CC Chick, LLC are new to Chicken Salad Chick but already have decades of experience owning close to 40 successful businesses over the years. The husband-and-wife team shares a sense of adventure that has sparked their entrepreneurial journey. In fact, they met while Cindy was a flight instructor at Northwestern State University, and her pilot’s license gave them the freedom to develop businesses just a short plane ride away throughout Louisiana and the Southeast. It was their first Waxing The City location that brought them to Lake Charles, where they are now expanding into Chicken Salad Chick ownership as well. This pair loves the challenge of starting a new business and knows a great fit for the community when they see it.

“Through all of the retail stores we’ve owned and property investments we’ve made over the years, it was opening our salons that showed us the joy of interacting with our customers and providing a service that they really appreciate,” says Cindy Self, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles. “We recognize the same opportunity with Chicken Salad Chick to spread joy and enrich lives by serving our guests freshly prepared food that will nourish and bring family and friends together. The Lake Charles community has been very supportive of us, and we look forward to giving them a new dining option we know they are going to love.”