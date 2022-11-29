Chicken Salad Chick Sets Opening Date for First Chicago Metro Location

Chicken Salad Chick announced the grand opening of its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois. Located at 220 North Randall Road, Chicken Salad Chick Batavia is opening in the former Crabby Boil building in front of Menards and features a drive-thru as well as a private event space. The new restaurant celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, Batavia guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

Thursday, Dec. 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Quick Chicks of any size will receive a free Chick Cooler.

Friday, Dec. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Water Bottle.

Saturday, Dec. 17 - Buy 2 Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.

Kim and Garrett Seaman of Fox Valley Chick, LLC are the duo bringing Chicken Salad Chick to the Chicago area. The husband-and-wife team met when they were students at the University of Illinois and now live with their three young sons in St. Charles. Kim taught second grade at Louise White Elementary in Batavia over the past two decades and is excited to channel her passion for building community in her classroom to a new passion for serving her neighbors and providing growth opportunities for her restaurant team.

“Garrett and I love being part of this tight-knit Batavia community, and when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit,” says Kim Seaman.

“Not only do we have 12 delicious flavors of chicken salad, but everything we serve is made from scratch every day in the restaurant. Our guests can dine with us or pick up Quick Chicks to feed their busy crowd on the go. Either way, they will enjoy fresh food served from the heart. It’s that quality and simplicity that drew us to Chicken Salad Chick.”

Kim adds, “Spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others are the core values of this brand. That mission to enrich lives really speaks to me as an educator who looks forward to helping our employees reach their goals. We already have plans to open two additional Chicks in the Fox Valley area, so we want to create an environment where our employees want to stay and grow with us. I would love it if some of my former students came to work with us too.”