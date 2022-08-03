Chicken Salad Chick Signs 3-Unit Deal in Greater Chicagoland Area

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 3-unit development deal for the Fox Valley area. This deal marks Chicken Salad Chick’s debut in the Greater Chicagoland area, building on the tremendous nationwide growth it experienced in 2021.

After hitting a brand milestone when opening its 200th location and announcing western regional expansion, this newly signed agreement will propel Chicken Salad Chick’s development into new regions and communities across the country.

This multi-unit agreement is fueled by Kim and Garrett Seaman, a local family dedicated to sharing the Chicken Salad Chick brand with their community and providing high quality restaurant service employment. The signed agreement is for three locations that will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton areas, with the first location targeted to open in Batavia at 220 N Randall Rd. by Q4 2022.

The duo was introduced and feel in love with Chicken Salad Chick through a friend and fellow franchisee of the brand. The Seaman’s are eager to bring this concept to Chicagoland and introduce its great flavors to their local community.

“The Fox Valley is a thriving market that we believe aligns with Chicken Salad Chick’s brand and values, from founding story to present day,” says Kim Seaman. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this great product and unique concept to the community we love. To us, it is about leaving an impact on our area, neighbors and friends. Allowing us to enrich the lives of those we will be serving while giving back to other organizations that are mission driven.”

With an open real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, Chicken Salad Chick is looking to further expand across Illinois by adding 15 locations over the next five years with strategic franchise partners. Target development markets for the state include Springfield, Champaign and Chicago suburbs.

“We have been diligent with our concentric circle growth strategy over the years and knew it would be an exciting moment when we finally made it to the Chicagoland,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We have reached a celebratory milestone for the brand and are thankful that Kim and Garrett are helping us further propel our expansion into the Midwest. Their enthusiasm for the brand and hearty values align with our culture. They are the first group to secure a franchise with us in the market and we look forward to the impact they will have in their community and future growth.”

Chicken Salad Chick’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity. Looking ahead, the brand’s development goal is to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.