Chicken Salad Chick Signs 5-Unit Deal in New Mexico

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the signing of a 5-unit franchise agreement for the state of New Mexico. This deal marks the brand’s entrance into the state and the furthest west that it has developed thus far. Chicken Salad Chick is on the fast track for growth, having celebrated the opening of seven new locations this year and signing 23 franchise agreements in Q1.

Heading up the New Mexico development are partners Jennifer Sanchez and Keith Murray. The pair’s experience falls from restaurant to military and rescue – with Sanchez bringing nearly 30 years of restaurant experience in the fast casual sector, including being a part of the Chicken Salad Chick franchise operations team, while Murray brings 30 years of hazmat, paramedic and communications experience combined with military service and over two decades in the fire department. Sanchez grew up in New Mexico and is now returning to her home state with Murray to share the Chicken Salad Chick concept with communities across the state.

“New Mexico is a prime location to set Chicken Salad Chick up as it continues to grow,” says Jennifer Sanchez. “One of Keith and my first dates was at a Chicken Salad Chick, and there’s so much we love about the brand – from the culture and value of serving others to the unique and delicious product itself. We are excited to help bring the brand further west and introduce the communities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque to it, and we hope that others will get to share life moments and experiences with each other through it as well.”

The New Mexico agreement covers territories across Albuquerque and Santa Fe, targeting the neighborhoods of Far Northeast Heights, Winrock and Rio Rancho. Sanchez and Murray plan to open the first of the five locations by the end of 2022, with the other four to follow over the next three and a half years.

“The momentum that this agreement brings for our brand’s growth is wonderful,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Jennifer and Keith are a great fit for us with their career experience and their commitment to sharing Chicken Salad Chick’s value with new communities. With Jennifer’s extensive knowledge of the area, the fast casual industry and the brand itself, combined with Keith’s passion and devotion to service and the community, we are confident that they are set up for success. We can’t wait to see how New Mexico reacts to Chicken Salad Chick!”