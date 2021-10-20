Chicken Salad Chick Signs 8-Unit Deal in Greater San Antonio Area

Chicken Salad Chick announced the signing of an eight-unit development deal for the greater San Antonio area. This news builds on the tremendous growth Chicken Salad Chick is experiencing throughout the state, with one additional location slated to open in Texas by year-end, growing its statewide presence to nine thriving restaurants.

This San Antonio development is fueled by OberRoc LLC, a franchise company formed by San Antonio natives James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle and George Shaw with the goal of growing innovative restaurant concepts in the Greater San Antonio area.

The company plans to open all eight restaurants in this multi-unit agreement over the next few years. The eight locations will span across San Antonio, including Bexar, Kendall, Comal and Hayes Counties, bringing 250+ jobs to the Greater San Antonio community.

“Chicken Salad Chick is an established brand that offers a unique concept and delivers quality, scratch-made and fresh menu items,” said OberRoc LLC. “The menu offerings and ease of operations allows for us to tap into a new restaurant concept, while also being a part of the massive growth plans that the brand has for expanding further west. Chicken Salad Chick was a natural progression for us because we get to be on the ground floor of a fast-growing brand, while benefiting from its established history in the state.”

OberRoc LLC is currently in the site-selection phase of development, and the company is actively seeking real estate space. OberRoc LLC is working with SRS Real Estate Partners representatives Webb Sellers and Drew Allen. For more information or for real estate inquiries, please contact Webb.sellers@srsre.com or drew.allen@srsre.com.

“It’s exciting to see the success that Chicken Salad Chick has achieved in Texas so far,” says Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “The OberRoc group is a great addition to our brand and they have already hit the ground running as they work towards securing their first location. As we continue to penetrate markets across Texas, with wonderful franchise owners like this group, we look forward to building a loyal fan base in every community and march on with our vision to become America’s favorite place for chicken salad.”

With an open real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, Chicken Salad Chick is looking to expand across the state, with strategic franchise partners, in target development markets including Lubbock, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Midland, San Angelo, Tyler, Laredo, Corpus Christi, Beaumont, McAllen and Longview.

Chicken Salad Chick recently opened its 200th location, and the brand’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity.

Looking ahead, the brand’s development goal is to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.