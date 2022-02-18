Chicken Salad Chick Signs Five-Unit Deal for Northern Colorado

Chicken Salad Chick announced the signing of a five-unit development deal for the Northern Colorado. This deal marks Chicken Salad Chick’s debut in the state, building on the tremendous nationwide growth it experienced in 2021.

After hitting a brand milestone, opening its 200th location and announcing western regional expansion, this newly signed agreement will take the brand into its 18th state and propel Chicken Salad Chick’s development into new regions and communities across the country.

Behind the multi-unit agreement are long-time Colorado residents, David and Jessica Zumbrun. David and Jessica currently live in Greeley, Colorado and had their first Chicken Salad Chick experience while on a vacation to Auburn, Alabama - the brand’s flagship location. Collectively, the Zumbrun's bring over 20 years of corporate, hospitality and restaurant experience to their new partnership with Chicken Salad Chick, in addition to having past restaurant franchise ownership experience.

“As Colorado residents, we can confidently say that Chicken Salad Chick is a natural fit for the state,” says Jessica Zumbrun. “For us, this deal means more than just owning a restaurant – it’s about leaving an impact on our community and those around us to enrich the lives of those we will be serving. This is something that is also evident with the Chicken Salad Chick brand and story, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this great product and unique concept to our community.”

The development agreement is for five locations across Northern Colorado, which includes Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland, Johnstown, Windsor, and the Zumbrun’s home market, Greeley. The Zumbruns plan to open the first of the five locations by the end of this year, with the second to follow in 2023.

“It’s exciting to see Chicken Salad Chick’s westward expansion in action,” adds Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “The Zumbruns approached us in 2019, and have since been dedicated to securing their spot in our family of franchise owners. Together, they will help us further propel the brand into the West, and their enthusiasm toward bringing the Chicken Salad Chick brand to communities in Colorado is exactly what aligns them with our values and culture as a franchise organization. We look forward to building a loyal guest base in communities across Colorado.”

With an open real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, Chicken Salad Chick is looking to further expand across Colorado by adding 15 locations over the next five years with strategic franchise partners. Target development markets for the state include Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Grand Junction.

Chicken Salad Chick’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity. Looking ahead, the brand’s development goal is to have 500 locations open and operating by the end of 2025.