Following a record-breaking year, Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announces the signing of a four-unit franchise agreement to bring its restaurants to Maryland for the first time. This deal adds to the brand’s growing footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region and strategically expands Chicken Salad Chick into a thriving market like Maryland, which is ranked the 10th highest state for franchise growth in 2025.

Behind the Deal – Paul Weitz:

After graduating from Syracuse University in 2009, Weitz began his career in real estate, but following the market crash, he pivoted to the food industry.

Weitz joined his parents’ coffee shop at Baltimore/ Washington International Airport (BWI), eventually taking over the operation and expanding to two additional locations.

Weitz transitioned into the full-service restaurant sector by franchising with Jersey Mike’s, where he opened and operated eight locations in Baltimore, half of which rank among the busiest in the country.

After opening his first Chicken Salad Chick in Westminster, MD, Weitz fell in love with the brand. He now owns 4 locations and will continue to expand Chicken Salad Chick in West Baltimore.

“I’m young, hungry, and excited to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Maryland,” said Weitz. “Having worked in the food industry for years, I understand the importance of quality, customer service, and an effective franchise model. Chicken Salad Chick checks all the boxes for me. Their commitment to fresh, made in-house ingredients and building meaningful connections with every customer is truly unmatched.”

Chicken Salad Chick’s expansion into Maryland comes on the heels of the International Franchise Association’s (IFA) 2025 Franchising Economic Outlook, which projects that franchising will outpace the U.S. economy this year.

The franchising industry is expected to surpass $936.4 billion in 2025, a 4.4% increase from $896.9 billion in 2024.

Franchising is expected to add approximately 210,000 jobs in 2025, growing at a rate of 2.4%, bringing the total number of franchising jobs to more than 9 million.

The quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector is projected to grow by 5.4%, reaching $321.8 billion.

“We’re thrilled that Paul Weitz is continuing to invest into Chicken Salad Chick,” said Mark Verges, VP of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. “With his attention to detail and commitment to customer service, Paul is the perfect representative of the brand as we make our debut in Maryland. This state has been a prime target for us, and we’re excited to introduce a whole new market to our made-from-scratch, southern-style chicken salad.”

Chicken Salad Chick’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity.

The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 13% increase in unit count year-over-year. According to the 2024 FDD, in addition to this impressive growth, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $353 million in system wide sales, a 38% increase over 2021 and grew to record-setting AUV of $1.5 million.