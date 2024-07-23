Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announces the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement that will bring four restaurants to New Orleans. The first location is slated to open in 2025. The three additional locations are in various stages of development. This multi-unit deal adds to the brand’s existing footprint across the south, including 12 open locations in Louisiana.

Behind the signed franchise agreement are Bill and Anne DiPaola and their business partners, Tiffany and Paul Spring. They all have different careers, but their combined experience will bring a diverse set of skills to the team. Bill is currently the CEO of the franchise ownership holding company, NHG LLC, along with being on the Legislative Action Group for the International Franchise Association. Anne has more than two decades of experience in communications, public relations, recruitment, and development. While Tiffany has been in healthcare administration for 21 years and her husband, Paul, is a surgeon and physician.

Chicken Salad Chick’s commitment toward philanthropy is extremely important to the DiPaolas. Bill is an advocate for the homeless and those in need, and Anne is a stage 3 cancer survivor. Bill said, “Once we found out about the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation and their dedication toward community involvement, we knew it was a perfect match!”

“Hearing Bill and Anne’s story about what they had to overcome made me appreciate businesses that are passionate about philanthropy,” said Tiffany. “I’ve been a fan of Chicken Salad Chick going all the way back to high school when I ate there every day for four years. My love of their food, along with the straight-forward menu and dedication toward community service are what sold me on getting involved with this brand.”

Chicken Salad Chick has a strong presence across the south, with dozens of locations across Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Arkansas, and Texas. These four new locations, which are expected to open as early as 2025, will be the first Chicken Salad Chicken franchises in New Orleans.

“It’s exciting to see Chicken Salad Chick enter a culinary hub like New Orleans,” said Mark Verges, VP of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. “New Orleans is a one-of-a-kind city that will love what Chicken Salad Chick has to offer. We’re thrilled to continue expanding our footprint and sharing our delicious menu items to new customers. The DiPaola’s and Spring’s have such a passion for our mission and they will be incredible representatives for the Chicken Salad Chick brand.”

Chicken Salad Chick’s investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity.

The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 13% increase in unit count year-over-year. According to the 2024 FDD, in addition to this impressive growth, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $353 million in system wide sales, a 38% increase over 2021 and grew to record-setting AUV of $1.5 million.