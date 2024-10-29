In honor of our nation’s bravest heroes, Chicken Salad Chick – the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is offering a free meal to all veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Since launching this annual offer, Chicken Salad Chick has given out more than 130,000 free meals to veterans across the country.

Servicemembers in uniform and/or those who present a valid military ID at the register will receive a complimentary Chick Meal + drink (meal includes either a scoop or a sandwich, plus one fresh side, and a regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all Chicken Salad Chick locations on Nov. 11, 2024.