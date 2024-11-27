Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced it is opening its first store in Lee’s Summit, MO. Located at 1020 NW Pryor Rd, Chicken Salad Chick of Lee’s Summit is excited to invite the local community to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, December 10. The first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During the grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, December 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, December 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.** Thursday, December 12 – The first 50 guests to purchase two small Quick Chicks or one large Quick Chick will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Large Cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two small Quick Chicks or one large Quick Chick will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Large Cooler.** Friday, December 13 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tervis Tumbler.**

–The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tervis Tumbler.** Saturday, December 14 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Scoop or Sandwich on their next visit.**

Chicken Salad Chick of Lee’s Summit is owned and operated by Kendra and Alan Greenwood. The Greenwoods were introduced to Chicken Salad Chick through their son, who first discovered the brand’s Southern style, made from scratch offerings while away at college. From their first bite, the Greenwoods knew Chicken Salad Chick would become a staple on their dinner table and they found themselves requesting delivery orders from their son whenever they would have friends and family over.

“We’ve been fans of Chicken Salad Chick for years, and we are so excited to finally bring the delicious brand to our neighborhood,” said Kendra Greenwood. “From the second we tried it; we fell in love! Knowing how obsessed with The Chick we were, our son submitted our information for franchising opportunities. As we began to learn more about the mission and value of Chicken Salad Chick, we knew that this was our calling and next life adventure.”

With a combined background in management and administration, the Greenwoods bring more than 20 years of leadership and expertise to their new opening in Lee’s Summit. Alan Greenwood served in the U.S. Army for 10 years, and then dedicated his career to working in the healthcare industry. Kendra has since left her previous role to focus solely on Chicken Salad Chick. As franchise owners, Kendra and Alan look forward to growing their business and plan to open additional locations in Liberty/North Kansas City and Blue Springs, Missouri in the future.

“We’re thrilled to see Chicken Salad Chick continue to grow in Missouri with the opening of our first location in Lee’s Summit, introducing our brand to the Kansas City market,” said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “Kendra and Alan have been exceptional partners in this undertaking, marking our first location in such an important and vibrant city. Their passion and enthusiasm for Chicken Salad Chick is contagious and we’re excited to see all that they’ll accomplish in the future.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Lee’s Summit restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

Chicken Salad Chick gives back to important causes throughout the year, with the CSC Foundation raising money for local food banks and CURE Childhood Cancer. With the Lee’s Summit opening, the local team will be supporting Hillcrest Transitional Housing as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. Hillcrest Transitional Housing is a Kansas City based non-profit that offers support to individuals and families affected by homelessness as they transition into self-sufficiency.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.