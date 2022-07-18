Chicken Salad Chicken Launches Watermelon Iced Tea

Chicken Salad Chick introduces its newest summer beverage—Watermelon Iced Tea. For the first time ever, Chicken Salad Chick customers can enjoy this refreshing twist on the classic summer favorite. This new iced beverage boasts a light and thirst-quenching flavor, offering a sweet sip of summer in every glass.

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant, is continuously releasing new items to meet the needs of customers no matter the time of the year or the temperature outside.