Chicken Salad Chicken Opens 30th Florida Unit

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest location in Wellington, FL. Closely following the owners’ Gainesville opening this past May, the Wellington location marks the 30th Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in the state. Located at 12792 Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington Plaza, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, September 29 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Florida state and local guidelines for COVID-19. All team members will wear masks. Masks are recommended but not required for guests at this time.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, September 29- The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Thursday, September 30- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Friday, October 1- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.

Saturday, October 2- The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a large Chick cutting board.

Kevin Royal of KBR Corporation opened his first Chicken Salad Chick in Gainesville, FL in May, and is now gearing up to spread his love of chicken salad down the Florida coast to Wellington alongside his brother and franchise partner, Bryan Royal. During their first visit to a Chicken Salad Chick, the duo was instantly drawn to the simple concept and welcoming experience, and they knew South Florida would be the perfect place to continue expanding the Southern brand.

“Dining at Chicken Salad Chick is like dining at the home of a gracious friend, and we are so excited to bring that comfort and warmth to the Wellington community,” says Kevin Royal. “My family and I believe Floridians will love our made from scratch, full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad, and we look forward to growing the brand in the South Florida region.”

Chicken Salad Chick Wellington will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.