Chicken Salad Chicken Opens in Frisco, Texas

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced its newest opening in Frisco, Texas. Located at 4331 Main Street in the Park West shopping center, this is the 10th Chick location for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the 26th overall in the state. Chicken Salad Chick Frisco will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, March 14 by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick’s latest North Texas development is spearheaded by local business owner Hugo Del Pozzo of Metroplex CSC, LLC and Vice President of Operations Paul Grilli, who previously worked with several company-owned Chicken Salad Chick locations in multiple states. Their first Texas Chick opened in Irving in 2019, followed by locations in McKinney and Arlington later that same year. The Metroplex team already has plans to add 11 more over the next five years, including one slated for 2023 in Fairview. Del Pozzo has lived in North Texas since 2000, serving as the managing director of Bravo Equity Partners. His business expertise led him to invest in other restaurant brands such as Pizza Patron and to co-found Bodegas Pinea, a winery in Spain that produces some of the best wines in the world. Chicken Salad Chick’s mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others holds a lot of appeal for these restaurateurs.

“After more than two decades of investing in businesses, I have learned how important it is to be passionately dedicated to serving your community and providing outstanding customer service,” says Hugo Del Pozzo, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Frisco. “Paul and his management team excel at this, focusing on fresh ingredients made from scratch every day in a friendly, convenient atmosphere. It’s that quality and simplicity that makes Chicken Salad Chick so special, and we can’t wait to bring those values to Frisco.”

During grand opening week, Frisco guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, March 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, March 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag. Thursday, March 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler. Friday, March 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board. Saturday, March 18 – Buy 2 Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.

Chicken Salad Chick in Frisco will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.