Chicken Salad Chicken Opens in Greater Charlotte Area

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued string of developments in the greater Charlotte area with its newest restaurant in Steele Creek, NC. Kicking off the brand’s greater expansion plans in the state, the Steele Creek restaurant joins an array of eight locations throughout North Carolina. Located at 2114 Freeman Park Drive, Chicken Salad Chick Steele Creek will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, January 19, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, Jan. 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free stainless steel Chick Water Bottle.

Friday, Jan. 21– The first 50 guests who purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Wooden Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.

Saturday, Jan. 22 – The first 50 guests who purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

The Steele Creek restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Peter and Susan Volk of Ashglen Inc. The Husband-and-wife duo were first introduced to the brand back in 2015 after Susan stumbled upon the Chattanooga restaurant with her mother. She instantly fell in love with the brand’s unique concept and recognized the unlimited potential for success. The couple began researching franchising opportunities that same day, and once they relocated to Charlotte decided to take the leap. Today the Volk’s plan to utilize their 20+ years in sales and marketing to help better serve their community and tap into Chicken Salad Chick’s plethora of growth.

“When I walked into the Chick almost five years ago now, I had no idea I would be walking out as a prospective owner. I was pleasantly surprised by the brand’s community-centric values, warm hospitality, and of course delicious food,” says Susan Volk. “Once we started our research into franchising with the company, we got to understand the core values of the company and its unwavering support to its franchise owners. A few years later and here we are, opening our first location right in our backyard of Charlotte. We’re thrilled to finally introduce our friends and family to the wonderful flavors of Chicken Salad Chick and it's one-of-a-kind dining experience.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Steele Creek will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.