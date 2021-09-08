Chicken Salad Chicken Opens in Midlothian, Texas

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Midlothian, Texas. The Midlothian location marks Chicken Salad Chick’s 20th restaurant in Texas overall and ninth in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Following the Midlothian opening, Chicken Salad Chick will continue its Lone Star State development with restaurants slated for Pasadena later this quarter and Southlake early next year. Located in Midlothian Towne Crossing at 2020 FM 663, Chicken Salad Chick Midlothian will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, September 22, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, September 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, September 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Friday, September 24– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Saturday, September 25– Kids eat free all day with the purchase of a Chick Special.

Continuing the Dallas-Fort Worth area development is multi-unit franchising husband-and-wife duo, Meggie and John Schissler of Hazel5 Ventures. Meggie first began working with Chicken Salad Chick in a corporate position as marketing assistant and quickly fell for the brand’s one-of-a-kind concept. Although new to franchising and restaurant management, Meggie and John took a leap of faith alongside Chicken Salad Chick and began their business ownership journey by debuting the brand’s first Texas restaurant in Ft. Worth in 2016. Five years later, the couple has played an integral role in Chick Salad Chick’s Texas growth, opening a total of six locations in the state over the years. Following their Midlothian restaurant, the Schisslers plan to debut another Dallas-Fort Worth area location in Southlake early 2022.

“With love at first bite, John and I knew an opportunity lay ahead with Chicken Salad Chick and ultimately drove us to start a new life in Fort Worth,” says Meggie Schissler. “From the first Texas location to now operating our sixth restaurant, we have come to truly love our community in Dallas-Fort Worth and our dedication to the brand has only grown stronger. Our goal is to continue spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others in each of our communities just like Midlothian.”